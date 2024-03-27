The Italian population is aging: we have more than 14 million people over 65 years old. We must make our national health system sustainable by improving local services, but also investing heavily in prevention.” This was stated by Marcello Gemmato, Undersecretary of State for Health, on the sidelines of the event which saw as protagonists, on 27 and 28 March, the Federation of Italian Medical-Scientific Societies, Fism and all the stakeholders (from institutions to patient associations , from pharmaceutical companies to technological partners) gathered in the historic headquarters of the Roman Aquarium for the first stage of the path that will lead to the Fism General States at the end of the year.