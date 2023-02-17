During the conference “Screening strategies and prevention of digestive tumours: the European project” spoke Fabio Farinati, director of Gastroenterology of the Aou of Padua and director of the Department of Surgical, Oncological and Gastroenterological Sciences, who spoke about the incidence and of the risk factors of liver tumours, emphasizing the importance of acting through primary prevention also through infection screening, educational campaigns and the observation of patients suffering from chronic liver diseases in order to be able to reduce their incidence.