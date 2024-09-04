“Mirikizumab has demonstrated excellent efficacy in its development program, starting from the first weeks of treatment, with total control of the disease in approximately a quarter of patients and a substantial reduction in symptoms in 60% of them”. With these words, Massimo Claudio Fantini, general secretary of Ig-Ibd and professor of Gastroenterology, University of Cagliari, director of the Gastroenterology Department, Aou of Cagliari, spoke at the event “Ulcerative colitis: from patient needs to new perspectives”, organized by Lilly on the occasion of the green light from Aifa to reimbursement of the new drug.