“The radiologist has always had a fundamental role in oncological imaging and, in some sectors, even has a preventive role, just think of organized screening programs, such as mammography”. Nicoletta Gandolfo, president-elect of Sirm, the Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology, said this on the occasion of “The Next Generation”, the 51st National Sirm Congress underway at Mico in Milan which brought together 8 thousand specialists from all over Italy .