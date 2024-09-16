“The general organization of this day includes three sessions dedicated to: the organizational and management aspects of telemedicine, the health-patient relationship and the role of artificial intelligence applied to telemedicine”. This was stated by Nicoletta Gandolfo, elected councilor of the Fism Board of Directors, Federation of Italian Medical-Scientific Societies, participating in the conference “Technologies and skills in the digital and AI era. The evolution of health”, organized at the Ministry of Health by the Federation.