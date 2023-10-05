“The invitation of the Month of Dental Prevention, which has been together with Andi for 43 years, is to go to the nearest Andi dental practice associated with us, because prevention is better than cure”. These are the words of Cristiano Gallotta, Head of Oral Care Europe at Unilever, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 43rd Month of Dental Prevention, in which the National Association of Italian Dentists and Mentadent renew their commitment by placing the theme “A prevention for all ages” and the oral health self-assessment test “How old is your smile?” is available to the Italian population, which aims to inform and educate on the importance of maintaining a correct oral hygiene routine and promoting a relationship constant with your trusted dentist.