Sea, mountains and summer sun. In addition to sunscreens to protect your skin, it is also worth remembering the tools – and rules – to protect your eyes in your summer luggage: from eye drops to sunglasses to routine check-ups, says ophthalmologist Pierfilippo Sabella of the Eyecare Clinic in Milan who offers a vademecum.

The first rule is protection from UV rays. “Sunglasses are essential. They must always be worn and must have certified lenses that block UVA and UVB rays, even under an umbrella and on cloudy days. UV rays can damage the retina even in apparently dim light conditions”. But it is not just a question of ‘good lenses’. The shape also matters. It is important to choose the right frame that is “enveloping and able to protect the eyes even from lateral rays, reducing the evaporation of the tear film”.

The ‘glasses’ are also useful in water. “When swimming in the sea or pool it is always good to use goggles or a mask to protect the eyes from chlorine, salt, sand and other irritants”. While “contact lenses should be removed because they increase the risk of infections in water. Prefer eyeglasses or use disposable contact lenses to throw away after each bath”, adds Sabella.

The watchword is hydration, and a healthy diet rich in vitamins is important.

Eye protection also involves adequate hydration. It is important to “use eye drops or artificial tears to keep your eyes hydrated, especially in dry, windy or air-conditioned environments, which can cause dry eyes, fatigue and irritation. It is also important to drink plenty of water because hydrating the entire body also helps maintain eye health, preventing dryness and the formation of annoying ‘floaters'”.

Exposure to direct sunlight should also be limited. “In particular, never stare directly at the sun, especially for prolonged periods. Rest is also essential for the eyes: take frequent breaks from activities that require a lot of visual effort, such as reading or using electronic devices.” Diet also counts. “It is useful to consume foods rich in vitamins and antioxidants, such as fruit and vegetables, which can help protect the eyes from damage caused by free radicals.”

Finally, it is of great importance to “undergo periodic eye exams to monitor eye health and identify any problems early. Eye care is important at any time of the year, but becomes essential during the holidays when you spend more time outdoors and are exposed to environmental stressors such as sun, wind, chlorine and salt water”, concludes the expert.