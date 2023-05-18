In anticipation of the explosion of the summer that is making us wait, the ophthalmologists of Siso, the Italian Society of Ophthalmological Sciences which is opening its second congress today in Rome, are carrying on with a vademecum to protect the eyes from sudden exposure to rays of the sun, even just to take a selfie on the beach.

Nine recommendations from the specialists: 1) The eyes should always be protected with quality sunglasses, equipped with certified filters that guarantee 100% protection even against UVA and UVB rays, with wide frames, even better if with a mask, and with polarized lenses able to filter the rays reflected from other surfaces, reducing glare;

2) Sunglasses should also be used in the shade and with overcast skies because UV rays pass through anyway;

3) Even the areas of the skin immediately close to the eye must be covered with sunscreens that act as a physical barrier;

4) Avoid exposure to sunlight, especially in summer in the central hours of the day, even in the mountains because the altitude increases the intensity of UV rays;

5) Maximum protection must be guaranteed to children because their crystalline, up to the 12th year of age, is more transparent. It is therefore important to make sure that they wear a cap with a visor as well as good sunglasses.

And again: 6) Particular attention must also be paid to the eyes of the elderly, among those most at risk – recalls Siso – given that aging involves the loss of a large part of the repair processes of the ocular tissues, including those damaged by decades of exposure to the sun;

7) In the event of burns, contact the ophthalmologist as quickly as possible to assess the extent of the injury and rule out any more serious consequences;

8) Avoid rubbing your eyes, even in case of burning, in order not to damage them further. Stay in a dark place until symptoms subside;

9) Remove contact lenses immediately to avoid further irritation.