There are the difficult living conditions at the basis of the infections affecting migrants in our country: 2 out of 3 are infected in Italy due to these difficulties. In the case of HIV, 4% of positivity is reached against 0.5% of the national average. The data comes from the 15th edition of Icar (Italian Conference on Aids and Antiviral Research) which ends today in Bari, and where the call to approach a controversial topic with training and information comes from: the migrant population, in fact, does not brings infections directly from their countries, despite clichés and prejudices. Literature, in fact, has taught us how, in the case of HIV positivity, around 60% in Europe have acquired the infection precisely in the host countries.

“Among the other prevalent infections, the strong figure of syphilis cases emerges, which reach 10-12% against the national average of 2%”, explains Francesco Di Gennaro, professor of infectious and tropical diseases, University of Bari Aldo Moro . In detail about HIV, “there is talk of a 3.5-4% prevalence of positivity, compared to a national average of 0.5%. The main causes of infections – he continues – are poor living conditions (poor living conditions), first of all, poverty and exploitation, as the Apulian experiences of illegal hiring and ghettos teach us”.

In general, these are people who have been permanently in Italy for at least 36 months, mostly young people (with a median between 24-35 years old), and coming from African countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Mali, Guinea, Morocco and Tunisia, and Asians, such as Bangladesh and Pakistan, mostly workers in the fields. “Basically – continues Di Gennaro – these people belong to services belonging to a low welfare threshold, therefore easily attacked by a series of health phenomena”. For prevention, however, the expert recalls, “above all thanks to the saliva test tool, screening activities have become simpler and more accessible today. At the same time, migrants are increasingly open to such monitoring, demonstrating how much they care about their health and that of others”.