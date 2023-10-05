“The research data highlights that Italians pay more attention to personal care than oral hygiene”. Thus, Stefania Fregosi, head of the Healthcare department of Ipsos Italia, on the occasion of the inauguration of the 43rd Month of Dental Prevention, in which the National Association of Italian Dentists and Mentadent renew their commitment by placing the theme “Prevention for every age” and the oral health self-assessment test “How old is your smile?” is available to the Italian population, which aims to inform and educate on the importance of maintaining a correct oral hygiene routine and promoting a constant relationship with your trusted dentist.