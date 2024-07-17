There are those who have locked their cars in the garage and even said goodbye to public transport, opting for even ‘greener’ means of transport to get to work or to schools and universities and back home at the end of the day: the bicycle or their own feet. They call them ‘active commuters’. These types of journeys are considered one of the most practical and sustainable ways to increase daily physical activity and, experts point out, there is growing evidence in favour of the health benefits that derive from them. The authors of a new study have investigated precisely this, discovering that active commuting is “associated with lower risks of physical and mental health problems”. And in particular, those who gain a further precious prize are precisely cyclists, who also appear to live longer, in the sense that they also have a 47% lower risk of death from any cause.

The large, long-term study that revealed this evidence was conducted in the UK and is published in the open-access journal BMJ Public Health. Until now, the body of evidence on the benefits of walking or cycling has been limited by short monitoring periods, narrow age groups and limited health outcomes, the experts say. To address these gaps, the researchers drew on nationally representative data from the Scottish Longitudinal Study, based on the top 5% of the Scottish population from the 1991, 2001 and 2011 censuses. The Scottish scientists focused on 16-74 year-olds in 2001 who travelled for work or study. The final analysis was based on 82,297 people. Census respondents were asked to indicate which mode of transport they used for the longest part of their usual journey to work. Active travel was defined as walking or cycling. All other methods of movement were defined as ‘inactive’.

Responses were linked to national hospital admissions for all causes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and road traffic accidents; deaths from all these causes; and prescriptions for mental health conditions (sedatives, anti-anxiety drugs and antidepressants) from 2001 to 2018 inclusive. Various potentially influencing factors were taken into account, including age, sex, pre-existing health conditions, as well as socioeconomic factors and distance from work/study location. Between 2001 and 2018, 4,276 participants (just over 5% of the study group) died, almost half of them from cancer (2,023, 2.5%). Around 52,804 people (just over 64%) were admitted to hospital, 9,663 (12%) of whom were for cardiovascular disease, 5,939 (just over 7%) for cancer and 2,668 (just over 3%) after a road accident.

In terms of medications, a total of 31,666 study participants (38.5%) were prescribed a medication associated with cardiovascular disease between 2009 and 2018, while 33,771 (41%) were prescribed a medication for mental health problems during the same period. Compared with inactive commuters, people who walked to work/study were more likely to be women, younger, shift workers, commuters over shorter distances and city residents. They were also less likely to have dependent children and tended to have lower household income and education levels. Cycling commuters were more likely to be men, younger, shift workers and city residents, while they were less likely to be homeowners, for example. After controlling for potentially influencing factors, active commuting was associated with lower risks of death and physical and mental health problems than inactive commuting.

Specifically, cycling was associated with a 47% lower risk of death, a 10% lower risk of hospital admission, and a 24% lower risk of hospital admission for cardiovascular disease. It was also associated with a 30% lower risk of receiving a prescription for drugs for cardiovascular disease, a 51% lower risk of dying from cancer, and a 24% lower risk of being hospitalized for the disease, as well as a 20% lower risk of receiving a prescription for drugs for mental health problems. On the other hand, cycling commuters were twice as likely as inactive people to be hospitalized after a road accident. Walking commutes were associated with an 11% lower risk of hospitalization for any cause and a 10% lower risk of hospitalization for cardiovascular disease. It was also associated with a 10% and 7% lower risk of being prescribed drugs to treat cardiovascular disease and mental health problems, respectively.

This is an observational study and, as such, no definitive conclusions can be drawn about causal factors, the researchers point out, who also acknowledge some limitations to their research. However, the work “strengthens the evidence on the health benefits of active commuting at the population level”. This study “has broader global relevance for efforts to reduce carbon emissions and shift to more active and sustainable travel modes”. At the same time, “the finding that cycling commuters are twice as likely to be victims of road accidents as non-active commuters reinforces the case for safer cycling infrastructure”.