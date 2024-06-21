“Artificial intelligence has now entered all phases of the medical radiological process. The area that is emphasized the most is that of diagnosis which becomes earlier, easier for the more complex ones or quicker for the simpler ones”. This was said by Chiara Floridi, professor of Radiodiagnostics at the Polytechnic University of Marche, speaking during the second day of “The Next Generation”, title of the 51st National Congress of the Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology (Sirm), underway at Mico in Milan until Sunday 23 June.