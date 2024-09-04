Health | Flexible people survive longer – The results of the 20-point mobility test predict the risk of death

Health|“There is a clear difference in mobility between the sexes. There is also a significant difference in who survived and who perished,” says professor Jari Laukkanen, who was part of the research group.

According to a recent study, flexibility seems to be connected to a longer lifespan.

In bad shape people have a higher risk of death. This has been demonstrated in numerous in studiesin which the connection between aerobic fitness and premature deaths has been investigated.

In recent years, there has also been evidence that weak muscular strength and balance in middle age and older, increase the risk of premature death.