Minister Nísia Trindade says she was surprised by the episode and apologized on video; watch

The Ministry of Health announced this Saturday (October 7, 2023) the resignation of the director Andrey Roosewelt Chagas Lemos, responsible for the “erotic dance” performance during a Ministry event last Thursday (5.Oct.2023). Read the complete of the statement (PDF – 58 KB).

In the document, the Ministry said that the episode was a case “isolated” It is “does not reflect the department’s policy or the purposes of the debate on health promotion held at the meeting”. The text also states that the director’s departure was “by request”.

In a video published on social media, the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, apologized for the episode and said she was surprised by the case.

“[Ainda em São Paulo, onde participava de eventos da pasta] I began to determine responsibility for what happened. Today, given the seriousness of the incident, the director of the Department of Prevention and Health Promotion, who assumed full responsibility for what happened, was removed.”said Nísia.

The minister also classified the episode of “batecu” as “inadmissible” and said he repudiates it “strongly”. Nísia also said that the Ministry created a curatorship to “prevent similar circumstances from occurring in future events”.

“Unfortunately, I was surprised by yesterday’s episode and, through this video, I apologize very sincerely for what happened”said Nísia.

Watch (2min06s):