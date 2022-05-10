“Aesthetics and the path of cancer therapy are still two concepts, two worlds, very distant. Instead, the Onlus, The strength and the smile. it teaches us how important the psychological side is for cancer patients. The parliamentary intergroup, to which colleagues from all parties have joined in a transversal way, and the bill presented today, want to be the first step to help the sick in order to return to talking about the culture of well-being and self-esteem. Politics must give a concrete signal and I hope that the process of the PDL will be very fast and shared by all “. Thus the deputy of the League, Benedetta Fiorini, on the sidelines of the press conference for the presentation of the parliamentary intergroup “The strength and the smile”, born in support of cancer patients, held at the Chamber of Deputies.