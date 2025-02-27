GSK has convinced the Ministry of Health for the financing of Omjjara, an oral drug to control splenomegaly – spleen score – and anemia in patients with myelofibrosis, a type of rare blood cancer. In fact, there are only about 4,000 patients in Spain. In this way, The GSK drug will compete directly with Jakavi, from Novartis, which is used in this same disease.

“It is the first drug approved in Europe to treat these symptoms of pathology. With him, we reinforce our presence in Oncohematology, one of our priorities. We have invested a lot in these years to provide solutions in diseases that have no cure, both in this field and in oncology in general, “said GSK’s medical director, María José Muñoz-Juárez, at a press conference. Until now, the disease did not have a satisfactory therapeutic alternative for patients with anemia. In addition to the aforementioned symptoms, the drug has also demonstrated efficiency in others such as cansoncio, discomfort and weight loss.

GSK’s drug is not a pharmaceutical development, but responds to British’s acquisition strategy. Two years ago, the multinational disbursed about 1,750 million euros To get the Sierra Oncology biotechnology, which had this drug in the last phases of clinical development.

It should be noted that the treatment is indicated both in freshly diagnosed patients and in those previously treated With the existing treatment standard. Precisely, one of those therapies that were already approved in Spain is the aforementioned of Novartis, which is one of the best -selling medications in the orphan therapies category (those aimed at a small group of patients). With him, Novartis invoiced 1,936 million euros globally, 14% more than in 2023.

Half of patients need transfusions

As remembered in the presentation of the GSK drug, almost Half of the patients need transfusions. This figure that increases as the disease progresses, directly impacting its quality of life. “So far we have had a group of drugs that have helped us a lot to improve the lives of patients. They were tremendously effective for this, but did not impact anemia,” explained Dr. Valentín García Gutiérrez, a specialist in chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms of the Hematology and Hemotherapy Service of the Ramón y Cajal Hospital (Madrid).

As demonstrated in clinical trials, an important group of patients who were dependent on blood transfusions could not need transfusions for a long period of time. “The milestone is transfusion independence,” he insists, putting the value the Resource savings that supposes for the National Health System.

Clinical trials carried out in Spain

Spain has played a leadership role in the clinical trials of this drug. As García Gutiérrez has pointed out, it is a milestone to offer innovative molecules “that are not available in any way” patients. “That they continue to trust our centers of excellence is a satisfaction from the point of view to academic,” he said.

In total, almost 50 patients have benefited from performing these tests in Spain. “Spain is one of the most recruiting countriesand this has given us the opportunity to familiarize ourselves with drugs, “he said.