The decision leads the Government to change its plans against the clock so as not to waste the 1.8 million doses that will begin to arrive this weekend

Health finally prohibits vaccinating people over 55 with AstraZeneca but does not authorize its use for those under 18 years of age due to the lack of clinical trials in these age groups.

