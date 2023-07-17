Health | Figure skater Maria Björkli has to end her career at only 23 years old

Norwegian figure skater Maria Björkli was born with a heart defect and now has to end her career.

Björkli was born with a heart defect and had her first open-heart surgery when she was only three days old.

In 2017, Björkl was fitted with a pacemaker. It helped him move forward, but the difficulties started after the European Championships in Espoo last January.

“After the European Championships, the doctors discovered that there was something wrong with one of the wires,” Björkli said for NRK.

In Espoo, Björkli became the first Norwegian figure skater to ever compete in the European Ice Dance Championships.

Björkli represented Norway together with her American partner, James Koszutan with.

Björklin was scheduled to undergo heart surgery recently, but the risks were too great. The procedure had to be cancelled.

“I can continue training, but not at this level. I can’t be a top athlete,” he told NRK.

Björkli announced his retirement on Instagram together with his skating partner Koszuta.