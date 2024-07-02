“At the first urine loss, a warning sign that should make you think about the abnormal situation, it is best to immediately contact a urologist. This applies to both men and women, who are most affected by urinary incontinence. The symptom should be examined in depth and discussed with the specialist who will evaluate the causes that determine it and the type of treatment tailored for each patient”. This is what Vincenzo Ficarra, full professor of Urology and director of the Department of Urology at the University of Messina, told Adnkronos Salute, on the occasion of the National Day of Urology promoted by the Italian Society of Urology (SIU) and which is celebrated today.

There are several reasons why urinary incontinence can be triggered. “If it is a loss of urine that depends on bladder hyperactivity, this hyperactivity can be treated with drugs – explains Ficarra who is also responsible for the Siu Scientific Office – We have anti-muscarinics or Beta-3 agonists, drugs that can control bladder function”. Another cause of urinary incontinence “in women – the specialist underlines – can depend on sphincter deficiency, it generally occurs after pregnancy or is due to prolapse of the urogenital organs. In this case we proceed with minimally invasive surgical interventions, so as to allow women to restore their continence”. There are also causes due to fistulas: “Abnormal communications between the bladder and vagina can occur which determine incontinence. In this case too we proceed with surgery”. In men, however, urine loss can be “the consequence of surgical interventions for tumors or benign pathologies. Even in this case the solution is minimally invasive surgery, up to the positioning of the artificial sphincter”.

To avoid the use of diapers, which also has an economic cost for patients, “we have pharmacological therapies that are all paid for and weigh on the pockets of 5 million people, officially many of whom are those with urinary incontinence – concludes Ficarra – but it is an underestimated figure, underestimated because many people out of modesty do not turn to the doctor, do not talk about it with the expert. We need to work harder to bring this hidden population to light”.