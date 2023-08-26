Health | Fetal screenings are actively participated in in Finland

In particular, those waiting over the age of 35 are interested in screenings. They are already a quarter of all those waiting.

For pregnant women participation in screening examinations is common in Finland, although regional differences are still significant, says the ward doctor of the Husi fetal screening unit of the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital district Pia Ebert.

“In the capital region, more than 90 percent of those waiting participate in the screenings, while in the Oulu region, for example, participation is clearly lower.”

Development manager Sanna Nieminen The Institute of Health and Welfare estimates that participation in screenings has probably become more common in the last ten years. Already a quarter of Finnish people waiting are over 35 years old, and in this age group the interest in screenings is on average higher than in younger age groups.

“Many people want to get all possible information that is available,” says Nieminen.

According to Nieminen, educational background also has an effect on participation in screenings: people with higher education participate in screenings more actively than people with less education.

In Finland, there are two screening examinations available to expectant mothers: a general ultrasound examination or combined screening in early pregnancy, and a structural ultrasound examination performed in the middle or late stages of pregnancy.

“ “Among the patients who skip the screenings, the waiting list with an immigrant background is also highlighted.”

Screenings may be omitted for reasons of conviction, for example. If the patient has already decided in advance that the abnormal finding is of no importance to him, he may feel that participating in the screenings is pointless, says Ebert.

“Among the patients who skip the screenings, there is also an emphasis on waiting people with an immigrant background: they may not have information about Finnish practices or they may not seek healthcare until the end of pregnancy.”

Nieminen says that in the late 2010s, THL investigated participation in fetal screenings at the national level. During the project, it turned out that a quarter of those waiting were not worried that their child would have a developmental abnormality. Even the majority estimated that the risk of their own child getting, for example, Down’s syndrome was low.

“After all, we also have those waiting who only participate in the general ultrasound examination of early pregnancy, where only the basic things are determined – whether the fetus is alive and whether the pregnancy is developing correctly – and the number of fetuses is counted,” Nieminen states.

According to Ebert, early pregnancy screenings are most typically missed because the pregnancy only becomes apparent at a later stage.

Ebert’s according to about 3–5 percent of pregnancies, some structural or chromosomal abnormality is found. A good 10 percent of difficult findings lead to termination of pregnancy. There have been no significant changes in the number of abortions in recent years.

“Less than five percent of all abortions performed in Finland are due to structural or chromosomal abnormality of the fetus.”

Ebert says that malformations are clearly more common than chromosomal abnormalities, and various heart defects and abnormalities of the central nervous system are highlighted in them. The most typical chromosomal abnormality is trisomy 21, i.e. Down’s syndrome.

“Screening studies have become more precise, and the screening midwives also have more knowledge. On average, the diagnosis is reached at an earlier stage,” says Ebert.

Nieminen points out that even severe deformities can be treated even better.

Ultrasound examination equipment at Husi’s fetal screening unit in Helsinki.

Part structural and chromosomal abnormalities become apparent only after the child is born. According to Ebert, these are mainly very mild abnormalities that have not been seen at all or that have not been detected in an ultrasound examination for some reason.

“However, there are also, for example, individual Down syndrome surprises every year.”

According to Ebert, the possibility of replacing the combined screening test with the NIPT test is currently being investigated in Finland. For example, in the hospital district of Helsinki and Uusimaa, a pilot study will start in the fall, which will find out what kind of benefits switching to NIPT would bring and what effects it would have on, for example, the total costs of screenings.

Since 2015, the NIPT test, which is performed on a waiting patient’s blood sample, has been used in Finland as an additional test for combined screening as needed. According to Ebert, the NIPT test reveals, for example, Down’s syndrome with 99.9 percent certainty, while the combined screening reveals the syndrome with 85-90 percent certainty.

“The NIPT test is expensive, but with its help we would get rid of false positive findings related to combined screening, which lead to pointless placental and amniotic fluid follow-up tests. However, each welfare region decides separately for its own region whether it will make changes to its own screening practices.”