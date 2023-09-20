“Lupus Nephritis has a variable incidence because it may not even be clinically evident. If we limit ourselves to the clinic, we know that over the course of the disease, at least 1 in 2 patients will develop a renal sign. If we look at the histological signs we could reach 90-95% of patients.”. This was stated by Sandro Feriozzi, director of the Nephrology and Hemodialysis Unit of the Belcolle hospital in Viterbo, on the sidelines of the press conference, promoted by the pharmaceutical company Otsuka to present a new therapeutic option for patients affected by lupus nephritis, a serious consequence of systemic lupus erythematosus. This is voclosporin, an immunosuppressive agent recently reimbursable thanks to the intervention of the Italian Medicines Agency.