Spain will begin to vaccinate people between 66 and 69 years old with AstraZeneca starting this Friday. The Public Health Commission agreed today to also use the questioned vaccine to immunize this group and not only citizens between 60 and 65 years old, as was done exclusively throughout the day this Thursday, after the Ministry of Health and Communities agreed on Wednesday to halt inoculations with British prophylaxis for people over 60.

The decision to stop immunization with AstraZeneca for older people was made after on Wednesday the European Medicines Agency confirmed that there are “links” between prophylaxis and the rare episodes of thrombi that have suffered more than two hundred people inoculated in the EU, particularly women under 60 years of age.

The exact recommendation of the Vaccine Report of the Public Health Commission that met today throughout the day was “to continue vaccinating with AstraZeneca the group 60-65 years that is already currently being vaccinated” and that the next group to be vaccinated with this vaccine be the one from 66 to 69 years (known as 5C). In any case, being between 60 and 69 years old is not going to be synonymous with having to be vaccinated yes or yes with AstraZeneca, since “with the aim of completing the vaccination of the population most vulnerable to covid as soon as possible, other vaccines depending on availability, “said the commission.

The Report also confirmed the decision of the Interterritorial Council to pause the inoculation of those under 60 without a date, while the student continues what to do with those already inoculated with the first dose under that age. Health promised to “communicate its decision soon”, once the scientific evidence is “expanded” on the problems of thrombosis caused by inoculations and there are new “EMA evaluations” and all this in “communication with other EU countries” .