The cognitive profile of digital natives is very similar to that of dyslexics, from which we could draw inspiration to change the world of school and its ‘antiquated’ teaching models. In the digital age, in fact, the way information is processed is holistic and spatial-visual, just like dyslexic thinking. This is also why research on the cognitive profile of digital natives opens up new avenues in the field of learning and in the revision of teaching models. All this while the current school is still organized around archaic teaching models, which no longer work, based on automatic memorization, lessons and questions. We therefore need a change of pace and teaching approach that takes into account these new factors that are part of the so-called GenZ. This is what emerged in the conference “How to prevent learning difficulties in pupils with DSA and without, enhancing aptitudes and talents”, organized by the association ‘Il Laribinto projects dyslexia’ as part of the XII edition of Expo Training 2023, underway at the fair from Milan.

“Digital natives grow up with a different nervous system and a different vision of life compared to previous generations”, explains Rossella Grenci, researcher in the field of specific learning disabilities (DSA), speech therapist at the San Carlo hospital in Potenza and author of numerous publications dedicated to dyslexia and developmental language disorders. “Technological tools were those that made it possible to transfer information based on spatial-visual stimuli, resulting in the rapid transfer of an enormous amount of information, bringing the way of learning of digital natives closer to that of dyslexics.”

“Long labeled as a disorder, dyslexia can only be fully understood if evaluated for what it is: a neurodiversity – underlines Maria Dimita, president of the association ‘Il Laribinto dyslexia projects’ which deals with initiatives to support families, to children and teachers -. According to this more current and positive vision, new paths are opening up for scholastic and professional achievement, both for those with a DSA and for digital natives in general. We are talking about a significant phenomenon, which affects Italy beyond 5% of children between primary and secondary school, i.e. around 330 thousand pupils, make errors in reading, take a long time to read and often do not understand the meaning of what they are reading. Yet they have a fully normal intelligence”.

Children, exposed from the beginning to the use of digital technology, in fact, develop different learning structures compared to those of the immediately previous generation, that of the so-called ‘digital immigrants’. Therefore they process information differently. This new cognitive profile is characterized by greater creativity and greater speed in movements. “In digital natives it is the right hemisphere of the brain that is strengthened due to the specific ability of this area to process a large amount of visual information – underlines Grenci -. Digital natives see knowledge as a dynamic process, they learn by experience and By trial and error, they learn from mistakes and through exploration, and share with peers. In other words, they have an open source and cooperative approach to sources of knowledge. They are therefore faster in making decisions, but weak in methodical and accurate thinking. “.

On the other hand, current teaching models do not take these profound changes into account. They remained anchored to the past and to a system that no longer works. “It is therefore necessary to choose teaching practices that are consistent with the models of digital society, both to speak to students in their own language and to develop the skills that digital society requires and which, obviously, students do not have, even if they have already acquired some attitudes/behaviors typical of the digital context in which they are immersed from birth” underlines Dimita. The change must concern not only the contents, but also the teaching models.

The model created by Angela Zerbino, relational speech therapist for developmental ages and creator and founder of Giocoimparo, a series of educational-didactic games, worked well. “It is a recreational-educational laboratory, according to the guided game model, for the construction and strengthening of the cognitive and instrumental prerequisites for learning reading and writing”, explains Zerbino. But single positive experiences are not enough, a structural change in the school is needed “The first thing to do is to accept that there is a division between digital natives and digital immigrants, in order to decide how to minimize the gap between them – concludes Dimita -. And if you don’t do it now, it will be difficult to do it at another time. Borrowing the words of the American writer Marc Prensky, ‘we must educate children thinking about their future, rather than our past'”.