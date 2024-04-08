In Italy there are approximately 3.9 million people with diabetes, equal to 6.6% of the entire population. A number that has almost doubled in the last twenty years. Glucose monitoring systems with sensors are now considered a standard for people with diabetes on intensive insulin therapy, but a panel of European diabetes experts believes – through a Consensus report published today – that they can be an essential tool even immediately after diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. The document states that these monitoring systems can help the doctor to better monitor the patient's glycemic profile and to set up and evaluate the treatment plan over time, explains a note. Additionally, these systems provide information on how diet and exercise can affect glucose levels.

“The publication – comments Stefano Del Prato, professor of Endocrinology at the University of Pisa – represents the result of a discussion between experts aimed at evaluating the advantages of glycemic monitoring in the various phases of the evolution of type 2 diabetes, both at the onset of the disease than in the more advanced phases with insulin therapy. The group agreed that in all these phases glucose monitoring systems with sensors offer the person with diabetes a better awareness of the management of the pathology, allowing them to appreciate 'live' the effects of adherence to dietary and physical activity therapy, as well as to any pharmacological therapy. Glycemic monitoring with a sensor also facilitates the interpretation of the clinical response to treatment by healthcare personnel”.

“The working group – adds the specialist – highlighted the results of investigations which showed how the improved awareness of clinical management provided by continuous blood glucose monitoring can determine a positive effect on clinical outcomes, a reduction in acute events and hospitalizations. Today these systems are widely used in subjects on insulin therapy, but literature data demonstrate how blood glucose monitoring with sensors is important from the onset of type 2 diabetes and its use should be considered as soon as possible, to help person with diabetes to live a more conscious and healthy life”.

Clinical studies – the note reports – show that implementing intensive glucose control from the onset of type 2 diabetes can help significantly reduce the risk of developing the microvascular complications of diabetes, such as retinopathy, chronic kidney disease or neuropathy. Equally important is the fact that early glucose control in people with type 2 diabetes can result in a lasting reduction in the risk of myocardial infarction and death from any cause. Scientific evidence estimates that, in people newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and HbA1c >7.5% (58 mmol/mol), a one-year delay in intensifying therapy is associated with a 67% increase in risk of myocardial infarction, 51% of the risk of stroke and 64% of the risk of heart failure, compared to those who promptly receive intensive hypoglycemic treatment. Early glycemic control is therefore essential for the long-term prevention of life-changing complications of people with diabetes and for reducing costs associated with hospital admissions.

Experts say using glucose monitoring systems with sensors like Abbott's FreeStyle Libre in people with type 2 diabetes allows them to get immediate feedback, such as minute-by-minute glucose readings and trend arrows that indicate trends over time. of glucose levels. This feedback can help people better interpret blood sugar trends and adopt appropriate behaviors, such as diet and exercise, to improve their daily glycemic profile as advised by their doctor. Making these decisions with the help of sensor technology has been shown to be effective for people with type 2 diabetes on basal insulin therapy, and data indicates that it is equally motivating for people with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes.

To date, in Italy the reimbursement criteria for sensor-based glucose monitoring devices differ from region to region. Some Regions reimburse these devices only for people on multi-injection insulin therapy, others, such as Lombardy for example, provide for the reimbursement of some of these systems (Flash glucose monitoring) in all patients who use insulin and, in particular conditions, also in non-insulin-treated patients.