Health Expert predicts tick summer is expected – Vaccine under development could reveal tick skin in a surprising way

There are mites farther and farther north, and mites that spread cerebral palsy are taking over the area from new areas. HS gathered five important facts about ticks in this story right now.

Cold spring and even the snowfalls that came in April this year have slowed the ticking of ticks a little. Wood researcher Jani Sormunen However, the University of Turku’s biodiversity unit assures us that the ticks have only been waiting in the soil and under the litter. Their number will probably not be less this year than in previous years.

“There have been no severe frosts this spring, so the weather is not expected to have any effect on the number of ticks,” says Sormunen.

Ticks are generally increasing and the number of pathogens they carry is increasing. In the previous two years, a record number of tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) cases have been reported in Finland. There were also more cases of borreliosis last year than in previous years.

HS gathered five important facts about ticks:

1. The life cycle of ticks is accelerating with climate change

When warm the period from spring to autumn takes longer, the ticks have a longer time to find the host animal. In many places, the number of animals suitable for blood-eating mites, such as hares, raccoon dogs and deer, has also increased.

“Higher temperatures also directly affect the rate of development of ticks,” says Sormunen.

The warmer it is in general, the faster the individual development of the tick. And the faster an individual develops, the faster the life cycle and thus the rate of reproduction.

“In the past, the general thinking has been that ticks go through one stage of development here in the north: a larva in the first year, then a nymph and an adult in the last year. complete the blood meal.

It is possible that in the warmest areas, ticks will have two stages of development, when, for example, a larva that received a blood meal in May has time to develop into a nymph during the warm June and July, which will have time to find the next blood meal in August-September. Puutiainen’s three-year annual cycle will only last one and a half years in some areas.

“It is difficult to state these things for sure, but the spread of ticks to the north is also strongly linked to climate change,” says Sormunen.

Last year, about 140 tick observations were made in the Rovaniemi region, where only a single tick observation was made in the 2015 tick collection.

2. Tick-borne encephalitis spreads to new areas

In Finland There are two species of ticks attached to humans, ticks and taiga ticks. Both tick species spread the same human infectious diseases in Finland, ie borreliosis and tick-borne encephalitis. Borrelia is found wherever ticks are present, but tick-borne encephalitis virus is found in patches in certain geographical areas.

These spots have increased in recent years. The number of the disease is now at record levels, when, according to the Infectious Diseases Register, 151 cases of tick-borne encephalitis were diagnosed in Finland last year. In 2020, 91 cases were detected. An effective vaccine is available for this disease caused by the TBE virus. In addition, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) monitors the number of cases and reports accordingly vaccine recommendations.

“About 20 percent of ticks carry the Borrelia bacterium, so as the number of ticks increases, it is expected that the number of cases of Lyme disease will also increase,” says Sormunen.

In the Infectious Diseases Registry, the number of cases of borreliosis has remained fairly constant, with about 2,300 cases registered last year, but the number of outpatient cases has increased from about 4,000 to 6,000.

“In outpatient care, this means cases diagnosed mainly on the basis of a ring rash typical of Lyme disease,” says Sormunen.

During the corona epidemic, people have moved around a lot in nature when they have not had access to their other hobbies. Not everyone is aware of the tick risk.

3. The vaccine under development would expose the mite from the skin by itching

Vaccine has also proved promising in animal experiments against borreliosis. It works by the antibody in the vaccine recognizing the attachment of the mite to the skin. The person who received the vaccine would feel it as redness and itching.

“Itching reveals to people where the tick is caught,” Sormunen says.

The tick then has time to be removed before the Borrelia bacterium infects the person. The risk of infection increases significantly after the mite has been attached to the skin for more than 24 hours.

The vaccine will then be studied more widely in humans. According to Sormunen, the problem with vaccine research is that it is being researched and developed mainly in the United States, where different tick species and partly different pathogens are found than in Europe.

Sormunen himself is applying for research funding for a project to develop a biological control method for ticks. A species of woodpecker has been observed on the island of Seili in Finland Ixodiphagus hookeria, which creates only in ticks. If these pistils could be grown en masse under laboratory conditions and then planted in a limited area, such as a park in a city, they could potentially limit the tick population effectively.

“However, ticks cannot be completely removed from the wild,” says Sormunen.

4. Ticks remain the most effective means of controlling diseases

In the wild or after moving in the park, it is a good idea to check your skin carefully for ticks. Protective clothing is a good remedy, but it’s good to remember that tiny little ticks can also get on your skin easily from the cuffs and leg openings.

It is always advisable to remove the mite from the skin immediately.

Sormunen himself hardly uses tick repellents himself. According to him, in addition to repellents, some essential oils or similar products can prevent ticks from adhering to the skin, but their effect lasts almost without exception only 2-3 hours. In addition, ticks usually stick to clothing and not to the skin, so the effect of repellents applied to the skin in particular may be small.

5. You can now report your tick observations to the tick grove

Ticks to monitor prevalence has been established Punkkilive.fi service, to which anyone can report their tick finding. It aims to encourage those moving in nature and park areas to report their own findings. It’s easy and fast with the phone. It is also easy to monitor from the service whether there are a lot of ticks in your own cottage town.

The online service is implemented by the University of Turku and the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

