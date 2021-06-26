The Ministry of Health can save up to R$ 150 billion over the next five years with the advance of vaccination against covid-19. The forecast is from the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec) in the Unified Health System (SUS), linked to the folder.

The value considers the most positive scenario in relation to the immunization of the population with vaccines from Astrazeneca/Fiocruz and Pfizer/Biontech. The savings are estimated in relation to a scenario that considers SUS expenses with hospital admissions and laboratory and imaging tests in patients with the disease..

“The economic evaluation was favorable to vaccination, with both vaccines. AstraZeneca/Fiocruz had lower cost and greater efficacy compared to non-vaccination, and the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine resulted in 100% of the simulations with a value below a conservative threshold and was considered cost-effective”, says the report.

For the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, the report shows the technical analysis that the folder makes for the use of vaccines with definitive registration at the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). “These data show that our work is based on technical and scientific criteria in the acquisition and incorporation of covid-19 vaccines”, he stated.

The commission’s recommendation was favorable to the incorporation of Pfizer/Biontech and Astrazeneca/Fiocruz vaccines for the prevention of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory infection caused by the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), in the SUS.

