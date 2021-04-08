Just like has advanced the newspaper The country, Health will introduce new changes in the vaccination strategy with AstraZeneca and from now on the Anglo-Swedish remedy will be aimed at the group between 60 and 69 years old. He does it with the aim of “complete the vaccination of the population most vulnerable to COVID-19 as soon as possible, other vaccines may be used depending on availability. “

This measure comes after the decision taken yesterday in the Interterritorial Council to suspend the inoculation of the drug to those under 60 years of age. All came from a report from the European Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), which noted a “possible link” between the vaccine and blood clots with low platelet levels.

More benefit than risk

For this reason, the PRAC noted the need to include these events in the effects list secondary “very adverse”, although he stressed that “The benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks”.

Another of the Questions that are still to be resolved is knowing what will happen with the second dose that those people who received the first puncture have pending. A response is expected from the Public Health Commission soon, since possible alternatives are still being studied based on scientific evidence, evaluations by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and communication with other European countries.

According to the data provided by Health, 2,311,052 people have received a shot from the vaccine by AstraZeneca and 119 have already been inoculated with the complete regimen with this remedy. Spain was committed to AstraZeneca to purchase 12.2 million doses throughout this year, of which 3.2 million have already been received.