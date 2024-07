Health|In principle, the height should remain unchanged in adulthood. If this is not the case, it may be a good reason to see a doctor.

You knowhow tall are you?

If you know, great. If not, you should find out.

Changes in height in adulthood can be a sign of illness, says the pediatric endocrinology professor Outi Mäkitie.

Human height should basically stay the same after puberty.