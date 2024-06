Health|Fatty liver disease in children is often caused by obesity, inactivity and an unhealthy diet.

Fatty liver does not require alcohol to develop. It can also be based on treats that are available to children every day.

Juho Jokinen HS

7:10

Fatty liver has become a disease of increasingly younger people. Even in Finland, there have been cases of fatty liver in children under the age of ten that progressed to cirrhosis at their worst, says the head physician of the children’s gastroenterology unit Laura Merras-Salmio.