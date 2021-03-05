The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, yesterday expressed the “concern” of the regional government about the effects that new strains of the coronavirus can cause. The British variant would already be behind 30% of the total cases registered in the Region, according to their calculations.

Specifically, Pedreño confirmed that 425 suspicious samples have been sent from Murcia to the National Microbiology Center located in the town of Majadahonda, in Madrid, receiving results from 277 of them. As of yesterday, a total of 168 cases of the British variant had already been confirmed in patients affected by Covid in the Region (60% of the suspicious samples already analyzed).

However, the Health Minister considers that the restrictions put into practice work in a similar way in all municipalities and are also effective with the British variant. As for the other strains, he points out that there are no cases at the moment, “which does not mean that they cannot appear in the future.”

The Ministry has no evidence, at the moment, of the appearance in Murcia of other mutations that circulate around the world



3,500 dependents



Regarding the vaccination campaign, Pedreño reported that the first dose has already been administered to more than 3,500 large dependents, recalling that the immunization of those who are immobilized at home began last Tuesday.

He also confirmed that the vaccination of teachers will begin this coming Sunday at the Murcia Sports Pavilion. It is expected to immunize a total of 38,912 people (10,572 teachers and staff of Early Childhood and Special Education and 28,340 Primary teachers and Secondary teachers). They will be injected with the AstraZeneca preparation, provided they are under 55 years of age.