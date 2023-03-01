First modification:
Little is known about the long-term effects of sugar substitutes, the consumption of which has increased exponentially in recent years. A study published in Nature Medicine found a link between the consumption of erythritol, one of these sweeteners, and a higher prevalence of cardiovascular disease. However, the causality is still unclear.
The study, published in Nature Medicinecollected data from more than 2,000 participants in the United States and Germany.
#Health #Erythritol #sweetener #increase #risk #heart #disease
