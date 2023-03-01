





06:14 Erythritol, a sugar substitute sweetener, is present in several sugary drinks. File photo dated May 7, 2018 in New York, the United States. © Mark Lennihan/AP

Little is known about the long-term effects of sugar substitutes, the consumption of which has increased exponentially in recent years. A study published in Nature Medicine found a link between the consumption of erythritol, one of these sweeteners, and a higher prevalence of cardiovascular disease. However, the causality is still unclear.