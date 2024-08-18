Health equity…and the obesity dilemma

In about five years, half the population of the United States will be obese. It’s a shocking fact—and a stunning rebuke of our country’s health care policies.

The good news is that a new class of weight-loss drugs is finally making inroads into the fight against obesity. The bad news is that the U.S. health care system, Medicare and some Medicaid programs, do not cover anti-obesity drugs. This is even worse news for African Americans.

It’s fair to say that if obesity rules America, its control is deadly for black America. Nearly half of African Americans—including nearly 60 percent of black women—are obese, opening the door to hundreds of related diseases, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke, and high blood pressure. But despite obesity rates among people of color that far outpace those of white Americans, access to anti-obesity medications remains out of reach for large swaths of African Americans, including millions who are denied them through programs like Medicare.

The debate surrounding insurance coverage often begins and ends with the same phrase: “It’s too expensive.” But let me be clear: Medicare’s refusal to cover prescription weight-loss drugs isn’t about cost—it’s about priorities. And the health of black Americans isn’t a priority. Throughout its history, Medicare has been able to cover nearly every approved drug on the planet, which is precisely what the insurance program was created to do. And the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid have more tools than ever to manage costs.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act’s redesign of Medicare Part D, which covers prescription drug costs and takes effect next year, the government is expected to save hundreds of billions of dollars over the next decade. The only thing that’s “too expensive” is the status quo. The total cost of chronic disease caused by obesity was $1.72 trillion in 2016—more than the federal government spent last year on Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and health insurance subsidies in the Affordable Care Act marketplace combined.

Taxpayers will continue to bear the cost in the future, with Medicare and Medicaid spending on obesity and obesity-related diseases projected to reach $4.1 trillion over the next decade. How can a single disease have such a huge impact on the economy? The answer is simple: Obesity is not a single disease. Obesity is the root cause and driver of hundreds of other costly chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes—each of which requires different treatments and medications, and each of which Medicare pays for. So instead of paying for the treatment of underlying obesity—and preventing further disease—your condition has to get worse before Medicare pays for treating obesity. It’s like refusing to pay for an oil change on your car today, which means replacing your entire engine tomorrow.

With obesity and its costs spiraling out of control, waiting until the condition worsens before offering treatment is the very definition of “cost-prohibitive.” Researchers at the University of Southern California’s Schaefer Center predict that coverage of new obesity treatments could save Medicare $175 billion in the first 10 years alone. Their message to Medicare is clear: invest in preventing obesity-related diseases.

The impacts are felt across Black America. In 2023, African-American adults received only about 12% of prescriptions for a common anti-obesity drug, while 85% of prescriptions were filled for white people—highlighting the stark racial disparities that continue to deprive Black Americans of positive health outcomes. Public health programs like Medicare that champion equality as a core mission have the opportunity to unlock vastly improved health for millions of people caught in the crosshairs of the obesity epidemic. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t consider the broader costs and impacts across all communities and sectors.

But the current debate surrounding Medicare’s coverage of obesity medications fails to consider the severity of the current situation. Medicare must acknowledge the financial and human costs. That means considering whether improving health outcomes for historically underserved communities that our health care system has neglected is worth a fraction of the financial outlay. We need our elected leaders, public health officials, and all policymakers at the federal, state, and local levels to unite in a deliberate, targeted mission to achieve health equity in the fight against obesity. This must begin by setting a higher, more equitable standard for access to the full continuum of obesity care for all Americans.

Al Sharpton

* Politician and civil rights activist.

