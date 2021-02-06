Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has confirmed that the new Corona virus vaccination centers are equipped with the latest necessary medical devices and means and provide them with competent medical personnel to facilitate the provision of services to the auditors who wish to take the vaccine.

The Ministry called for the continued demand for vaccination until reaching the specific goals that about 50% of the population would receive the vaccine by the end of next March, stressing the importance of having group immunity against patients, which helps to achieve all the goals of the stages of recovery from the disease that it is working to achieve. Currently the competent authorities.

At the outset, Dr. Fatima Al-Malih, a family medicine consultant at Al-Khulaibiya Health Center in Fujairah, affiliated to the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, said: “The Ministry is keen to equip modern centers to obtain the new (Corona) vaccine, and the priority in taking the vaccine is for certain groups, and includes priority groups, »People who are most vulnerable to disease complications, such as the elderly and those with chronic diseases, and the effectiveness of vaccination for these groups has been proven.

Dr. Azza Al-Kindi, Director of the Family Health Promotion Center in Sharjah affiliated with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, confirmed that antibodies to the emerging corona virus are mostly formed after taking the first dose of vaccination, noting that to ensure the effectiveness of the vaccination, it is recommended to take the second dose, while adhering to the procedures. Precaution even after vaccination.

In turn, Dr. Tariq Farghali, medical director of the Saudi German Hospital in Ajman, a consultant cardiology, advised heart patients; Adults and children of all ages, the necessity of vaccination, and receive the vaccine as soon as possible.

He stressed that there is absolutely no fear for heart patients from receiving the vaccine, and the need for this group to receive vaccination, as if any person who is sick with a chronic disease is infected with the virus, the infection will be severe and its consequences are dire for them, and heart patients and other chronic diseases are among the priority groups to receive Vaccination, with the necessity to include all heart patients, whether patients with stents or batteries, or those who take blood pressure and liquidity drugs and heart muscle patients, and after widening the arteries, they must immediately receive the vaccine.

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Fadil, a consultant chest disease at the American Hospital in Dubai, confirmed that the new Corona virus vaccine protects patients with chest diseases, such as asthma and lung cancer patients, pointing out that those suffering from respiratory disorders are more susceptible to Others are infected with “Covid 19” disease.

He attributed this to the fact that the immune system, which specializes in protecting the body’s respiratory system, is not in its normal state in chest patients, making it easier for the Corona virus to enter and control quickly all parts of the body in a short period, and thus the rapid deterioration of the patient.

He pointed out that the Corona vaccine has benefits for chest patients, as it protects them from infection or prevents rapid deterioration in the event of infection, thus preventing rapid or dangerous complications that may result in lung failure.