Infections, poisonings, post-traumatic stress, suicides. “Floods like the one that hit Emilia Romagna have effects on citizens’ health not only directly, in terms of deaths as a consequence of the destruction caused by flooding of the territory, but also indirectly, with repercussions that are recorded in the long term”. This was underlined by the experts of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima), launching an alarm on the “hygiene-sanitary and psychological risks” in the areas overwhelmed by bad weather.

“A flood causes death by drowning, heart attack, hypothermia, electrical injuries and wounds, but these are only the direct and immediately visible effects of the emergency – explains the president of Sima, Alessandro Miani in a note -. The indirect effects are instead monitorable only in the long term.It suffices to think that the overflow of wastewater caused by floods increases the risk of infections, especially in the elderly and children, such as norovirus, hepatitis A, rotavirus, infections caused by Cryptosporidium and Giardia parasites, bacterial infections due to Campylobacter, Escherichia coli, Salmonella, etc. The risk of gastrointestinal diseases, dermatitis, conjunctivitis therefore increases exponentially.But real poisonings are also possible, for example in the event of rupture of underground pipes, overflowing of toxic waste, or release of chemicals stored in the soil”. Again: “Stagnant water in houses and along the streets – continues Miani – causes a massive presence of mosquitoes which increases the risk of transmission of diseases carried by these insects to humans”.

“Finally”, according to President Sima, “the effects on the psychological front are not secondary: the floods generate post-traumatic disorders such as anxiety, depression, psychosocial disorders that can lead to suicides. Mental disorders determined both by the condition of displacement and by the damage caused to homes and the loss of family assets”.