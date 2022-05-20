Students of the Faculty of Medicine of the UMU, before entering an internship, in a file image. / Nacho Garcia / AGM

The Murcian Health Service (SMS) will offer this summer a contract to the nearly 200 internal medical residents (MIR) who will complete their training period in the coming days. “We have carried out a survey to find out the preferences and expectations” of these professionals, explained this Friday the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño. “As a result of this study, the places have been offered and the emergency procedure has already been opened so that they can be included in the stock market and hired as of June 1,” he explained. “Anyone who wants to continue working in the Region will be able to do so,” he concluded.

Already last year, the Ministry announced the hiring of all resident internal doctors who finished their training, and previously, in 2020, offers were made for the hiring of nine out of ten. Trade union organizations sometimes denounced delays in hiring in the Region compared to other communities, which led some professionals to choose to go to neighboring provinces. With the mechanism announced this Friday, it is intended to speed up the process due to the lack of doctors that the Region suffers in specialties such as Family Medicine or Pediatrics.

The Murcian Health Service announces 89 MIR positions each year in the specialty of Family Medicine, but a good part of these doctors are hired, at the end of the residency period, in hospital emergency services. In their letter presented this week to the counselor, the coordinators of 77 of the 86 health centers in the Region call for urgent action to prevent another summer from being impossible to replace family doctors during the holidays. “The proximity of the summer holidays, with the serious problem that it will entail, requires that we meet quickly,” they warned.