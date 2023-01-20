One in ten women suffers from this chronic disease, but its diagnosis is very difficult to obtain and it is a disease that has no cure, so far. Luz Marina Araque, founder of the Colombian Association of Endometriosis and Infertility, in an interview with France 24, explains that factors such as gender bias, as it is a disease that only affects women, have historically influenced her research and therefore both in the capacity that doctors have today to diagnose and treat it.

Endometriosis is a chronic disease characterized by the presence of endometrium-like tissue outside the uterus, causing a chronic inflammatory reaction that can result in scar tissue formation within the pelvis and other parts of the body.

Endometriosis usually develops several years after the onset of menstruation and, as of now, there is no cure.

We spoke with Luz Marina Araque, founder of the Colombian Association of Endometriosis and Infertility, about this disease and the lack of research, closely linked to a science that has responded to the interests and demands of industry and society, historically dominated by men.

French 24: What is endometriosis and how can we detect it?

Marina Araque Light: Endometriosis is a chronic, disabling disease that affects one in ten women and presents with different symptoms.

The main one is that strong disabling pain during menstruation. A pain that for many does not allow them to get out of bed, do their daily activities; also irregular periods, prolonged periods, abundant periods and other problems at the level of the digestive system, including the immune system. It is a disease classified as enigmatic and is no longer seen as gynecological, but multisystemic due to all that it entails in the health of those who suffer from it.

French 24: It is a disease that affects 190 million people worldwide, according to the WHO. The World Endometriosis Research Foundation says that women with this condition have 38% less productivity in their daily activities. Knowing this, why is there so much invisibility? Why is there no research in science? Is there a patriarchal bias behind this?

AML: Indeed there is little research regarding uterine pathologies and especially endometriosis. It is a disease that is not only made invisible, but also underdiagnosed and, furthermore, since it is only suffered by women, there is a bias. A sexual bias in science, in medicine, in research… few women scientists, very little research on the disease. From my personal point of view, I have always thought that if men suffered from endometriosis, if men had a uterus and menstruated, surely there would already be a cure for the disease.

French 24: Performing a laparoscopy or ultrasound helps to detect it, but it is not enough and this pain is often normalized. What consequences can it have for women’s health if this ailment is not detected?

AML: Unfortunately, it takes eight to ten years to receive that accurate diagnosis, that’s a long time. The disease progresses silently, it is a progressive disease. We need to have not only public policies, but also specific protocols, that management route so that it is diagnosed in a timely manner for the people who suffer from it.

It is not only a disease on a physical level, but also on an emotional level, in relationships with a partner, with the environment, at a work level, at an economic level, it is a complex disease that affects women in all ways.

French 24: We know that using hormone therapy, women can live with this disease and in severe cases it can go as far as hysterectomy (removal of the uterus), what other treatments exist to treat the disease?

AML: This is a worldwide problem and in fact women with endometriosis have been treated in the same way for 20-25 years; which is conventional therapy, hormonal therapy and surgical procedure and is limited to only that, from allopathic medicine. From alternative functional medicine there are already other therapeutic options that allow not only to control the symptoms, but also to preserve fertility and recover the quality of life and that is part of what we promote from the association; that patients know other alternatives that can help them live with this disease that has no cure, which is chronic and accompanies them for many years.