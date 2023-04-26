Finnish squash star Emilia Soini found a lifeline in her childhood hobby.

Finland squash star Emilia Soini has swum in deep waters.

Soini, 27, who has been suffering from lung symptoms for a long time, was sick a lot last fall and at the beginning of the year. He has had to miss several races this season.

Huili of the months has taken the ever-moving person hard.

A soul hole was found in an old hobby.

“I asked the doctor if I could do stable work or ride a horse. He said yes, but nothing body pump. It’s too heavy. You can do something as long as your heart rate doesn’t rise,” says Soini.

He returned to the stable and enjoyed the mood of doing it.

“I ride a lot with horses. It helped me when I started working out again that my fitness wasn’t quite at zero. I had stayed active in such a way that I hadn’t just been lying around all day at home doing nothing.”

Now Soini is starring for the Finnish national team in the EC team championships in Helsinki.

I sounded the lung symptoms started already at the age of 17. On the squash court, he found himself out of breath quickly, even though he should, by all means, be in top shape. The lungs burned.

He didn’t get the diagnosis until seven years later. It was severe obstruction, or COPD.

Emilia Soini is 48th in the squash world ranking.

It turned out that Soin’s lung volume is only 3.3 liters, compared to 4-6 liters in a normal person.

It is downright a miracle that he has been able to play sports at such a high level, as the best in Finland.

Bridge during the season, the symptoms hit with an unusually strong force. Soini was sick for two and a half months in the fall.

“There was such a strange cough. Usually all my colds go to my lungs because of my bad lungs,” he says.

In December, the Espoo native played in the World Team Championship in Egypt, even though there was a month’s break from training.

“In a way, the heat in Egypt even helped that I could open my lungs a bit there. But it was a pretty bad competition to play against the number one players from other countries. It wasn’t easy for my lungs either,” says Soini.

“It was quite a difficult place in terms of results.”

“ Usually all my colds go to my lungs because of my bad lungs.

When Soini felt sick in January, she went to a pulmonologist.

In spirometry, i.e. lung volume and bronchial air flow studies, it was found that Soin’s lungs were inflamed.

In addition to bronchitis, he also had a sinus infection.

“I received a course of cortisone, for which I had to apply for a different exemption permit, because it is doping in principle,” says Soini.

“Even the doctor said that it’s not worth expecting any magical results for this season.”

During his sick leave, Soini went to win the Finnish championship in February, which was already his eighth – and fifth in a row.

See also Putin's military appears to be using Napoleon's strategy at the Battle of Bakhmut Emilia Soini is an eight-time Finnish squash champion.

Illnesses because of this, Soini has missed international competitions, which has dropped her to 48th place in the women’s world ranking.

At his best, he was 41st a year ago. Now, however, Soini says that he is in full shape when the teams’ EC home games start.

Finland’s women’s and men’s national teams play all their matches in Pasila, on the main field erected in the shopping center Tripla.

The races last from Wednesday to Saturday.

“I’m most looking forward to the event itself. Even though I’ve played in the European Championship, we haven’t had such a competition in Finland”, says Soini.

He remembers that he once played on a glass court in a shopping center in Mikkeli, but everything is bigger in Pasila.

The goal of Finnish women is to stay in the first league.

“The goal would be to win the match of four”, Soini sets his own sights.

“And for the team, the fact that we really try to stay in the top spot.”

Soini has been the torchbearer of Finnish squash for years. The role has been tough as he has toured the world alone.

Career progression is open.

“It’s a hard question.”

“When there are difficulties in terms of health, they affect a lot the joy of playing and the fact that I just can’t necessarily do anything,” he says.

Powerlessness and forced rest have been difficult places. When the doctor sent Soin on sick leave for ten days, it felt strange.

“There was an order to do nothing. Then all of a sudden it started to bother me when I can’t do it.”

Lung symptoms overshadow the squash career of Espola’s Emilia Soini.

Horse stable has been a life hole. Soini was a happy girl as a child, but she had to give up her favorite hobby because of squash.

“It has always bothered me a little,” Soini admits.

Now he’s back to his old hobby.

“I could almost say that this season I have spent more time in the stable than in the hall this season.”

Soini talks about horses in a warm tone.

“I feel that hanging out has helped me a lot mentally. And also physically, when it comes to tinkering. It seems that the condition has improved on the kössi court as well. Who believes it or not, but actually stable work, shoveling shit, is tough!”

“It’s really heavy.”

“ I could almost say that I have spent more time this season in the stable than in the hall.

In squash the road is narrow for Finns. Squash is not an Olympic sport, which also narrows the possibilities.

Soini says that he still has the motivation to practice and play squash. But he gets excited when talking about riding.

“That would be a longer-lasting career. Not that I’m trying to make it to the Olympics in riding,” he says.

“Oh well. There are definitely people over fifty at the Olympics.”