“L'Emdr in hospital is a reality that has been built day after day, with determination, a lot of work, the desire to create culture and convey the contribution we can make in this context too. Concrete tools are needed for the hospital psychologist to manage traumatic situations, with effective results, more quickly than more traditional approaches. EMDR is cost-effective and saves money: it is already used in many European countries. AND a very flexible tool. If it works in an acute traumatic situation, in which the patient is only seen once, in dramatic and emergency conditions – a sudden bereavement, a physical trauma, a serious diagnosis – let's think about how well it can work in more structured settings. The hope is that it can be used more and more.” Thus Isabel Fernandez, president of the Emdr (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) Italy association, on the occasion of the online workshop 'Emdr in hospital: applications, interventions and research' which, last Saturday, saw the participation of over a thousand psychologists.

In the reports at the workshop, organized by the Emdr association, projects were presented that measured the effectiveness of the method applied in the hospital context of patients, family members and healthcare workers, in oncology, oncohaematological pathways in children and adolescents, violence, physical trauma, sudden bereavements and dementia. “Considered by the World Health Organization (WHO) – continues Fernandez – an effective treatment even in the acute phase, immediately, as in hospital, when there is not much time to carry out medium and long-term psychological treatments, the Emdr is cost-effective. This aspect, highlighted by a study published in PlosOne in 2020, is recognized by the English Health Service itself. Furthermore, the ISTSS (International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies) Guidelines indicate that EMDR is useful not only for the symptoms of trauma, but also for increasing people's quality of life”.

“It is – underlines Elisa Faretta, Emdr psychologist and psychotherapist, coordinator and scientific director of the workshop – a psychotherapeutic intervention that works on traumatic experiences and helps to re-elaborate the emotional, including physical and behavioral impact. Trauma is a wound of the soul, it is not just organic. We work on the impact that the traumatic event has on the person's life. The EMDR protocol is unique – he continues – but has different variations based on contexts, population and type of disorders. We adapt the protocol in children, for organic diseases, for violence, for panic or depression: the protocol is always the same. The idea is to rework the event to lower the level of psychophysiological activation – arousal – and return to balance, after an imbalance caused by an event. EMDR proposes a new homeostasis, an approach that adds protective factors to a person's life.”

Complex trauma – it was recalled during the workshop – represents a challenge of our times and constitutes an important factor present, at a transversal level, in various psychopathological disorders and in situations found, in particular, in hospital settings and in care contexts of healthcare companies, not only for patients, but also for family members and healthcare workers. A modern trauma management system should base its effectiveness on the integration of evidence-based pre-, intra- and post-hospital interventions. In this regard, in his introduction, Luigi Cavanna, president of the Italian College of primary hospital medical oncologists (Cipomo), recalled the publication of various studies, such as a recent review in The Lancet which evaluated the use and effectiveness of Emdr therapy in adult patients treated in a medical setting in 89 studies which were included and classified into 14 medical sectors, therefore in very broad uses. Three studies also focused on persistent physical complaints. EMDR was found to reduce symptoms in 87 out of 89 trials. Only two studies, in the field of gynecology, reported the absence of beneficial effects or that the beneficial effects were not maintained over time. In particular, the occurrence of adverse events was rarely mentioned.

“For years – adds Faretta – we have been working on the specific training of operators and on the implementation of projects in hospitals and local health authorities. Many operators who take our courses are starting to see this approach as a great opportunity even in hospitals. The idea is to bring the protocol into public contexts, in a population that suffers from the care of people, but also for healthcare workers who are the subject of traumatization, who need to be trained to respond better in these contexts. It's a 360 degree job. For each project, we always do research to measure and confirm, even to the medical directors of hospitals, the importance of this approach”.

“The EMDR – specifies Fernandez – is present in around ten hospitals in various regions. The mission of our scientific society is to bring this evidence-based tool into the context of hospitals – where the trauma is not only physical, but also emotional – helping, as an association, the individual operating units and hospitals to organize and structure the services”. Also for this reason “the calendar for 2024 is full of training moments where we can integrate all these experiences. Next year – he concludes – we will celebrate, as an association, the first quarter of a century, we will be 25 years old. These were years lived with determination and the desire to create culture and do prevention.”