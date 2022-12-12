the senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), rapporteur for the 2023 Budget, said this Sunday (Dec.11, 2022) that areas such as health, education and the DNIT (National Department of Transport Infrastructure) will be priorities with the R$ 105 billion 2023 budget proposal.

Castro presented the proposal to the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), this Sunday (11.dec). The vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), the future ministers Fernando Haddad (Farm) and Rui Costa (Casa Civil), and the senator-elect Wellington Dias (PT-PI), which also conducts negotiations on the subject.

The budget rapporteur said that the initial proposal sent by the current government to Congress left health with R$ 16.6 billion less than in 2022. Castro said that the sector will have a recovery of R$ 22.2 billion.

He also said that the SUS (Unified Health System) will have to do joint efforts to reduce the queue of elective surgeries, mainly caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

“In 2nd place, education, because universities, school lunches, IFs [Institutos Federais]🇧🇷 you are following and seeing that you have no resources”completed.

The emedebist intends to deliver the final text to Congress on Monday (Dec.12, 2022). According to the senator, the expectation is that the PEC be approved between Tuesday and Wednesday (Dec.13 and Dec.14).

There is also doubt about whether the Chamber will close voting on the proposal later this week or whether it will be left for the day before the end of legislative work, scheduled for December 22. The main reason for the possible extension is the judgment of the rapporteur’s amendments by the STF (Federal Supreme Court), which will resume on Wednesday (14.Dec.2022).

Centrão leaders want to wait for the completion of the process before deliberating on the PEC. According to Power360 found, however, there is expectation among allies of the new government that the ministers of the Supreme ask for a view (more time for analysis of the matter) and leave the vote for 2023. It would be seen as a vote of confidence in the congressmen.

If the rapporteur’s amendments are considered unconstitutional by the STF this week, deputies should try to include the device in the PEC. The leader of the Government in the House, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), even defended its inclusion in the text to try to “to save” the amendments. Thus, they would be constitutional. So far, the idea has not gone ahead.

Asked whether the trial could disrupt the vote in the Chamber this week, Marcelo Castro quibbled and said that Lula had no influence on a possible STF decision against the amendments.

“Some want to take advantage of the situation to say that it is President Lula’s influence, but he has nothing to do with the story. He has his position, he expressed it during the campaign and he will not withdraw. But that has nothing to do with what the Supreme Court will decide.”he declared.

The senator said he was personally in favor of the rapporteur’s amendments and said he hoped the Supreme Court would consider them constitutional. “It is a prerogative of the legislature. What I believe the Supreme could do is a modulation”suggested.