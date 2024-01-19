Demonstrations in 30 Italian cities “to ask for greater attention from the Government to eating disorders” or Dca. This was announced by the Network of middle school students, explaining that “this morning in schools across the country the students relaunched the demonstration which will involve the national territory today, also following Minister Schillaci's declarations of wanting to reintroduce the Fund for care and prevention of DCA, previously cut by the latest budget law”.

“We will be in the squares throughout Italy this afternoon”, explains Camilla Velotta of the middle school students' network, “with a clear message: we cannot die of DCA, the Government must put in place real timely response measures, to avoid any year many people are unable to access treatment. Today hospitalization for DCA is a privilege, the specialized facilities are in fact predominantly private and this makes it impossible for many people to start a treatment process. We cannot afford it, today we will remind Minister Schillaci and to the Meloni Government that we don't have enough crumbs, that we need structural investments in the national health system”.

“In recent days the minister has declared his desire to reintroduce the Fund for the treatment and prevention of DCA previously eliminated in the budget law, but these timid responses are not enough”, continues Paolo Notarnicola, national coordinator of the Middle School Students' Network. “Even last year, despite the existing fund – he points out – thousands of people died precisely because of DCA. Today we need a more overall reasoning, we need to provide answers to the 4 million people with DCA in our country, to whom Structural care must be guaranteed. We invite Minister Schillaci to be in the square in Rome today, to discuss it.”