More and more cases of cancer are detected in people under 50 years of age, a disease that is considered early in that age range. Although it does so to a lesser extent, mortality from early cancer is also growing, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

An ambitious study published in the journal ‘BMJ Oncology‘, which collects millions of data around the world, conclusively concludes something that has been discussed for a long time: there are more and more cases of cancer in people under 50 years of age.

From 1990 to 2019, cases have grown by 79% and deaths by 27%. In the last recorded year, more than a million people died from early cancer.