Health Each of us has a physically weak point that tells us when it’s time to stop – Experts talk about the symptoms that stress can cause on different parts of the body

Stress causes a wide range of symptoms: one heart beats, and the other loses appetite. This way the excessive load is visible in different parts of the body.

With one the head aches, the other stoners the stomach, the third does not get sleep and the heart of the fourth presses the gall. People respond to stress individually.

Exertion can have symptoms all over the body, and sometimes stress-induced ailments can be difficult to distinguish from diseases that require treatment.

What are the symptoms from? And can they teach us something?