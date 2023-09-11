“It is necessary to align with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, which establish the maximum acceptable levels of air pollution so that the air can be defined as healthy and breathable, so that it does not cause negative effects on health”. This was said by Gerard Dunleavy, Senior Consultant at Economist Impact, on the sidelines of the conference “Lung health inequality: patients’ perspectives on the impact of climate change on respiratory well-being”, during which the results of the report “Cleaner air” were illustrated , freer lungs, better lives: discovering the intersection between air quality, health inequalities and lung health”, published by Economist Impact and supported by Chiesi.