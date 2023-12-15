“We believe we have a very important role and responsibility. The Pnrr also wanted to enhance the role of the territory”. Thus Valeria Dubini, president of Agite, on the occasion of the 98th National Congress of the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Sigo). The event, taking place from 14 to 16 December 2023 at Mico in Milan, brings together the entire Italian gynecology through its federations of hospital (Aogoi), university (Agui) and territorial (Agite) gynecologists.