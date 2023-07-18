The pharmaceutical Eli Lilly published the results of a study carried out with 1,700 Alzheimer’s patients. The experimental drug proved to be able to partially slow down the symptoms of the disease when administered in the early stages of this disease. With side effects such as bleeding or brain swelling, it poses a challenge for science and for those who choose to take this treatment if it is finally approved by regulators. For now, the pharmaceutical company expects the United States Food and Drug Administration to give its go-ahead by the end of 2023.

#Health #Donanemab #drug #opens #door #partial #slowdown #Alzheimers