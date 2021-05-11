Health Does your home have a Mug or plate made of bamboo and plastic? It is worth stopping using it immediately, experts say

At the end of last year, the European Commission stated that dangerous amounts of, for example, formaldehyde could be released from plastic containers containing bamboo. The problem concerns containers made from a mixture of vegetable fiber and plastic.

11.5. 11:25

In Finns stores may sell illegal, unhealthy plastic containers that contain bamboo or other plant fibers. According to the Food Agency, there are, for example, cutlery that has been found to be dangerous, combinations of a mug and food bowl for children, and take-away mugs.

The use of such a container should be stopped immediately.

At the end of last year, the European Commission stated that dangerous amounts of, for example, formaldehyde could be released from plastic containers containing bamboo. The same applies to other vegetable fibers which have not been approved by the Commission for use in plastic containers in which the plastic is in contact with food. For example, mixing bamboo flour or rice flour with plastic is not allowed in the EU.

The Finnish Food Administration, for its part, stated that the import and sale of these products must be stopped.

If the customer has acquired such a container, he has the right to return the product to the place of purchase and also receive a refund for it, says the specialist. Kati Korppoo From the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority.

Korppoo recommends that you first contact the seller by email or phone and ask for instructions for returns and refunds. “This way, the seller has time to find out if necessary and the customer does not have to visit the store unnecessarily,” he says.

The seller may require the customer to provide proof that the product was purchased from that store. “If the receipt is lost, the purchase transaction can be proved by a statement document. The customer can also request the importer’s contact information from the store and ask for instructions from there, ”says Korppoo.

Harmful According to the Finnish Food Safety Authority, tableware is still widely sold in Europe and also in Finland. In a spot check conducted at the end of March, Kuluttaja magazine found illegal bamboo containers in more than 20 domestic stores.

“Take-away mugs that are included are typically sold in small stores, which may sell something completely different as their main product,” says the Food Inspector General’s Inspector. Merja Virtanen.

The agency’s goal is to get harmful containers from sale this year.

Vegetable fiber containers have been marketed as an environmentally friendly plastic substitute. However, according to Virtanen, marketing has been misleading, as the containers are not biodegradable.

Adding bamboo flour or other vegetable fibers to the plastic makes the plastic brittle. “In continuous use, hot food and drink generally result in the release of more hazardous substances from plastic containing vegetable fiber than, for example, from containers made of plastic alone,” says Virtanen.

In the store identifying a dangerous container can be tricky. “Some of them look like bamboo containers, some like plastic containers. ”Virtanen says.

The ban does not apply to bamboo containers that have not been made of plastic at all. According to Virtanen, plastic-coated bamboo containers are also not covered by the recall.

According to Virtanen, information can be found on the product’s labeling that the material contains both plastic and bamboo flour or other vegetable fiber. However, the legislation does not require the composition of so-called contact material to be indicated on the label, so the information is not always readily available. If you suspect that this is a plastic container containing bamboo flour, contact your dealer for more information.

European the Union’s plastics regulation specifies the materials from which food contact plastics may be made. The approval of a particular material as a plastic filler requires that the European Food Safety Authority assess its risks in the plastic product. Bamboo flour or other unapproved vegetable fibers such as rice flour must not be used as a plastic filler. Indeed, there have been significant exceedances of melamine and formaldehyde migration limits in such vessels.

However, short-term use of containers has not been shown to be harmful to health. The occurrence of side effects requires long-term and repeated use.

Melamine has been found to cause kidney problems, kidney stones and kidney cancer. Formaldehyde is toxic if swallowed and may cause cancer on prolonged exposure. It has also been suspected of causing damage to the human genome.