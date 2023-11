What is the truth behind the recommendation to dress warmly so as not to get sick? When we catch a cold, is it a pathogen or is it the temperature that undermines our health? At the threshold of winter for the northern hemisphere, when respiratory diseases are expected to increase, we review the myths and realities around this issue with Dr. Roxana Trejo, medical epidemiologist and public health specialist.

#Health #cold #sick #Questions #answers #winter #health