The Ministry of Health maintains the measures planned for Easter: toque remains at 10 p.m., perimeter confinement of the Region and a maximum of four people not living together in bars and restaurants. Finally, there will be no closure of the non-essential activity after eight in the afternoon, a proposal with which the Ministry probed, without success, the communities. In any case, the Ministry will review the epidemiological situation next Monday at the weekly meeting of the Covid Committee. If by then there has been a rebound that sets off the alarms, the measures may be toughened.

The Ministry put on the table, yesterday morning, the possibility of a closure of the hotel industry and the rest of the non-essential activity at eight in the afternoon, given the worrying evolution of infections in Spain. Minister Carolina Darias warned of a “clear rebound in ten communities” – among which Murcia is not – and of a “change in trend” in general. The country is approaching the precipice of the fourth wave with extremely dangerous dates, Easter, just around the corner. But finally, the proposal to give a twist to the planned measures was discarded after the rebellion of most of the communities. The Region was among the critical territories. “We consider that the curfew at 10 pm is fine, taking into account that the Region of Murcia has the second lowest incidence in the country,” underlined sources from the Ministry of Health.

In the end, everything was in a probe balloon. According to the counselor, Juan José Pedreño, the Ministry did not even address this issue at the meeting of the Interterritorial Council, held in the afternoon. Despite the reluctance to new restrictions, Pedreño underlined his commitment to “unify the measures that reinforce safety and prevention.” “We need determination and homogeneous decisions at the national level, and we demand better coordination”, because “17 different models make us weaker in the face of the pandemic,” said the counselor at the end of the meeting.

The autonomic rebellion



Until now, with more or less debates, the Ministry’s proposals had been accepted by the communities: perimeter closures, curfews or the number of people gathered at homes. However, for the first time, the Health proposal did not pass the court of the Interterritorial Council. With the data in hand, Health tried to convince all the councilors to approve greater limitations in the next festivities, but the autonomies alleged the impossibility of explaining to the citizens a greater tightening of the restrictions, or their commitment to the sector of the hostelry.

Darias warned of the risk Spain faces. “We have to reverse this trend, I say it clearly. Because if not, we know which is the way, with the final outcome of deaths, “argued the minister. From the point of view of the Ministry, it was necessary to “extreme control measures” at a “key” moment, and this translated into the early closure of non-essential trade and restoration, which in the opinion of Health, generates agglomerations and triggers the number of infections. Easter may be the turning point that explodes a fearsome fourth wave in Spain, without the insufficient number of vaccinations still in time to stop the curve of cases.

Once the communities rejected the pact, Health changed its strategy: it recalled that the agreement from two weeks ago is still in force and offers sufficient guarantees. But at the same time, he asked each community to establish for itself, within the powers delegated by the state of alarm, more restrictions.

But it is not only the Government that yesterday proposed more severe measures. Some communities also asked for an exhaustive control of the borders and criticized the Executive for allowing the arrival of foreigners while nationals cannot move.