The words are strong and the charge violent. Published on the Internet on March 9 and signed by 26 professional organizations of physicians and associations, the forum is titled: “We must dissolve the order of physicians” – a private body created in 1940 with the aim of ensuring compliance with the rules of professional ethics and moral principles.

Undermined by interpersonal skills, complacent about certain issues, too slow to sanction, biased, obscure about its financial management … the Order is “Useless”, “unable to carry out the missions entrusted to him”, write the signatories. They denounce “An institution (which) protects corrupt health professionals and masters, while mistreating users of the health care system and professionals who try to respect professional ethics” .

At the origin of the offensive, general practitioners ulcerated by the failings of an omnipotent institution. “We began to discuss with the Syndicate of General Medicine (SMG) and the National Union of Young General Practitioners (SNJMG), a year before the start of the Covid crisis”, explains Bernard Coadou, secretary of the Movement of insubordination to professional orders (Miop). “We were surprised at the number of organizations and unions that joined us (1), there is an awareness”, welcomes this retired doctor. For him, “There is a body of converging criticism and the multiplication of files revealing, for example, the ordinal coverage of sexually predatory doctors, in the current context, has made our approach a success”. But not only. In December 2019, the Court of Auditors severely pinned the Order, pointing to “Major dysfunctions in governance”, of “Serious breaches” in management and even embezzlement. Conclusions on which the signatories of the appeal rely to support their six-point argument.

Thus, while the Order of Physicians is proud to represent all practitioners, “This professional unit is fictitious”, denounces the text. “Each doctor must pay an annual fee of 335 euros”, confirms Bernard Coadou. With more than 300,000 registered doctors, the Order therefore has an annual budget of 85 million euros. And “The first (…) to benefit from it are the ordinal advisers, with allowances of up to 10,000 euros gross per month”, denounces the appeal.

Incomprehensible decisions

Basically and on its positions, the signatories are not more tender with the organization. They curry a “Deafening silence in the face of the barely masked privatization of the hospital”, an Order which “Contests the right to abortion for all women”, “opposes third-party payment”, “complacent vis-à-vis the corrupt practices exercised by the pharmaceutical industry”, who “Covers caregivers who are rapists and pedophiles”. Including its role as a disciplinary body, the appeal undermines the great speeches: “It is a ceremonial justice, without real legal competence”, a “Exceptional justice to the detriment of public interests and patients”. And the list of incomprehensible decisions is growing, explains Bernard Caodou: “There is the case of this child psychiatrist who is suspended for three months for having denounced the mistreatment of children, or the sanctions against doctors who make the link explicitly between certain pathologies and working conditions …”