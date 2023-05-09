Health | Do you go into overdrive? The test reveals the signs of overstimulation of the nervous system

Overexcitation of the nervous system manifests itself in many different symptoms. For example, the stomach may hurt or the heart may pound.

It’s normal to go on rounds sometimes, but in some people the overstimulation state remains on, and it shows up, for example, in sleeping difficulties. With the help of experts, we created a test that reveals the signs of nervous system overexcitation.

Mind tossing and turning, heart pounding, head aching, stomach touching. It feels like there is no way to calm down.

All people go into overdrive sometimes, which results in different physical sensations. For others, however, the hyperactive state can remain on for a long time.